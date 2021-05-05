EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus boys lacrosse team has their sights set on a perfect mark in the EPC with a win over Parkland on Wednesday night.
With a win over previously unbeaten Central Catholic in one of their recent game, the Green Hornets are flying high into their rivalry matchup with the Trojans. Prior to the big win, they too suffered their first setback of the season with a loss to Wilson West Lawn.
The offense has been on another level in 2021 for the Green Hornets currently outscoring their opponents 209-52. The transition game has been key to their offense much of the season, turning good defense into productive offense.
Head coach Stu Speicher was very pleased with his teams response a day later after their first loss of the season, noting it as their biggest win yet. The head coach mentioned that titles aren't handed out in April, and is hopeful for bigger wins ahead.