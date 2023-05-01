EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus softball team will be a tough out for anyone in the postseason. The Green Hornets most recently held a nine-game win streak before it was snapped by the reigning PIAA champions, Spring-Ford.
This is a program with plenty of talent, and players who have experienced heartbreak in seasons past.
The start of the season was a shaky start for the Green Hornets, dropping four straight games to put themselves in an early hole. From that point on, the Green Hornets have rounded into gear.
The team as a whole feeling very good as the playoffs near, and looking to take their past season experiences to avoid an early exit.