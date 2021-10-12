NAZARETH, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Nazareth 8-0 in an EPC field hockey game at Andrew S. Leh Stadium on Tuesday night. With the win the Green Hornets improved to 17-0 this fall and handed the Blue Eagles their first loss of the year to drop them to 15-1.
Emmaus led 5-0 at halftime as they cruised to the road win. Ava Zerfass and Rachel Herbine recorded hat tricks for the Green Hornets. Abby Burnett and Kyleigh Faust also scored for the Emmaus offensive attack.
Coming into the night these two teams were two of the three remaining undefeated field hockey teams in the Lehigh Valley.