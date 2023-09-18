EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus field hockey team entered into an EPC showdown with undefeated Easton coming off their first regular season loss since 2014. The Green Hornets lost a road game 2-1 to a powerful Oak Knoll (NJ) team.
Emmaus didn't have a shot on goal until the second half and the Hornets score off a scrum in front of the net. Autumn Held getting credit for the first goal of the game give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Later in the second half Melea Weber, a UNC commit, with an absolute rocket and Held tips in the shot.
Held finishes with a pair of goals and Emmaus (8-1) hands Easton (8-1) their first defeat.