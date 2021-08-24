EMMAUS, Pa. - At 987 career victories Emmaus head coach Sue Butz Stavin will get her 1,000th career win this season.
"It feels really cool to experience this with her 1000 wins. Being on her team and helping her get there means a lot to me," Kyleigh Faust said.
Coming off a state championship win against Central Dauphin, their 13th, the Hornets are retooling behind a powerful offense led by Faust and Rachel Herbine.
The Green Hornets lost Annika Herbine and Bailey Tietz to graduation, bu those still in the program are ready to continue the success.