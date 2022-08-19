EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus is a perennial power in field hockey, well known across the state in the sport. The Green Hornets drive never fades from season to season, and in 2022 they eye up PIAA title number 15.
The core group of Abby Burnett, Rachel Herbine and Ava Zerfass has helped lead this program to back-to-back state titles. The three seniors are hungry to make it a three-peat.
For them, it's not all about the outside noise of streaks or history, they want to do it for each other, their teammates and coaches.
Emmaus begins play this season on August 26th against Pleasant Valley.