EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus football team fell to Freedom 28-14 in the district final last season and will have a shot at redemption early on this year as they travel to BASD Stadium to face the Patriots in Week 1.
"It just gives us a lot of more incentive and motivation to make sure we're, you know, damn near perfect for Week one," head coach Harold Fairclough said. "They’re going to be in the same boat, so it’s a great opportunity and I know we both look forward to it."
Senior quarterback Jake Fotta lost his entire junior season to a knee injury, and although it was difficult watching from the sideline last year, he learned a lot about his teammates and himself as he prepares to retake the reigns under center.
Fairclough has added extra knowledge to his staff this fall, picking up former head coaches Ramie Moussa and Mike Palos.