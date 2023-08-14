EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus fell to Freedom in the District 11 Class 6A semifinals a year ago on a gutsy, failed two-point conversion. They don’t play the Patriots until Week 9, but every day the Green Hornets use that sting as a reminder to keep working.
The Green Hornets went 9-1 in the EPC and finished 10-2 without any hardware in 2022. Head Coach Harold Fairclough will be rebuilding his squad this year, but believes he has the pieces to make another run at the program’s first district championship.
“We don’t return a whole lot, Fairclough said, "It hurts when you lose a talented group like that, but these guys are just as capable of going on a run and talent-wise are right there as well. I think we return some good guys up front, some very talented guys in Mario Landino and Ben Mercado."
One of the bigger question marks in camp for the Green Hornets is who will be taking over for Jake Fotta under center. While senior Josiah Williams has the edge in experience, it’s an open competition.
Emmaus opens the season at Pocono Mountain East on August 25.