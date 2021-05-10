EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus pulled way for an 11-6 win over Freedom in an EPC girls' lacrosse semifinal on Monday evening at Memorial Field. With the win the Green Hornets advance to the final on Thursday.
Emmaus will face Easton, who rolled to an 18-8 win over Pleasant Valley in the other semifinal on Monday.
Freedom scored first to take a 1-0 lead and they then led 4-3 later in the half. The back-and-forth game was broken open when Emmaus scored five straight goals in the game to pull away and earn the win on their home field.
The championship game is set for Thursday at Northampton at 5pm.