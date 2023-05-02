EMMAUS, Pa. - Two of the EPC heavyweights going head-to-head on the softball field Tuesday afternoon. Emmaus playing host to Whitehall and notching another impressive win before the postseason begins, 6-0.
The Green Hornets attacking the Zephyrs early and often in this one, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Danika Barthol getting things started with an RBI double, helping her own cause in the circle.
Abby Derr and Avaeha Schwab would hit back-to-back RBI singles to cap off the two out rally for the Green Hornets.
Ensuing inning, the Green Hornets tacking on more runs. Mason Roselli with a two-run double, she would be thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. They would add one more run in the third.
Emmaus improves to 13-5 after handing Whitehall its first EPC loss, the Zephyrs now sitting at 17-2.