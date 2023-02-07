EMMAUS, Pa. - Regular season finale for two playoff teams in Emmaus, as the Green Hornets held off Allentown Central Catholic, 59-49. A big win for the Green Hornets at the postseason begins.
With the win, the Green Hornets clinch the West Division in the EPC and enter the tournament as one of the top-two teams in the conference. Pocono Mountain West the other team among the top of the overall standings.
The Green Hornets jumped out to a 13 point lead at the half before the Vikings made their charge back into this one.
A close contest from that point on until this one started to come down the stretch. Jake Fotta with a corner three part of his game-high 15 points put the Green Hornets up by nine.
They would hold off any further comeback effort by the Vikings from their for the win.