ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The afternoon session in the A-Town Throwdown took to the courts at William Allen High School. Emmaus knocking off SLA-Bieber out of Philadelphia, 45-35.
Will Barber helping his Green Hornets overcome their foe from Philadelphia, he would finish with 20 points.
The Green Hornets maintaining control of this one heading into the halftime break, 21-13. In the second half they would continue to control this one, Jametric Harris with a jumper, part of his 11 points to help his squad earn the win.