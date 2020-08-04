EMMAUS, Pa. - When scholastic sports return in the coming weeks, Emmaus student-athletes will have a new turf surface to compete on. The school district is wrapping up the installation of a new artificial turf surface at EPSD Stadium.
The new playing field is a welcomed upgrade for the district's grounds crew and athletics department. Emmaus was one of the few EPC schools remaining in the Lehigh Valley without a turf surface before the project this summer.
The new surface will minimize the amount of maintenance needed for up-keep while also allowing the teams to play in inclement weather without worrying as much about the conditions of the playing field.