EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus boys basketball team is putting their down season behind them from 2019-20. The Green Hornets were younger team a year ago, and Steve Yoder is confident in his squad having learned from last years hardships.
Emmaus finished fifth in the EPC skyline last year, uncharacteristic for a group that often finds themselves competing for District titles and playing in states in recent years.
Yoder still with nothing but praise for his group from last year to this year, noting their work ethic this offseason. A return to prominence in the EPC is something this group strives for.
With a condensed schedule, Yoder knows this season will be more of a grind than what a typical season in the EPC already presents. Emmaus tips off their season Friday night against Dieruff.