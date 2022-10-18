BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The EPC final four squared off for a field hockey semifinal doubleheader on Tuesday at Liberty High School.
The opening match saw No. 3 Nazareth rally past No. 2 Easton for a 4-3 double overtime victory. The Red Rovers held a a 3-1 lead with eight minutes remaining, but two late goals set the stage for Cameron Alvino's game winner.
There would be no such drama in the nightcap as powerful Emmaus rolled to a 7-1 victory over Parkland. The top-seeded Green Hornets and the Blue Eagles will play for the championship on Thursday.