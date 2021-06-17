ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2021 Bash at the Beach began on Thursday night at Cedar Beach as the event returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the opening night, Emmaus defeated Freedom 62-43, Nazareth bested Wilson 54-33, and Berks Catholic took down Liberty 55-52.
The Green Hornets were led by Will Barber, who had a game-high 29 points. Nazareth's C.J. Santos posted a game-high 15 points in the victory for the Blue Eagles.
The Saints went on an 11-0 run in the second half to secure the victory. Josiah Jordan scored a game-high 21 points for Berks Catholic.