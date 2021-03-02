The Emmaus and Nazareth boys' basketball teams won their District 11 tournament openers on Tuesday night. The Green Hornets posted a 60-55 win over Liberty while the Blue Eagles rolled to a 53-38 victory against Whitehall.
Emmaus was paced by Danny Bohman, who finished with 14 points. Liberty's Joseph Barnes recorded a game-high 21.
Liberty led 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter, but Emmaus fought back to earn the road playoff win.
The Blue Eagles led the Zephyrs by 16 at halftime and cruised from there. Pat Dunn had a game-high 16 points for Nazareth.