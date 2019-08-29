Sports

Emmaus, Nazareth prep for exciting Week 1 showdown

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 07:17 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:17 PM EDT

When Emmaus and Nazareth have met in the last few years, the games have always been thrilling. Friday night's clash is set up to be another good contest in the EPC.

Both teams are 1-0 after winning their season openers last week. The Blue Eagles beat Pocono Mountain East 48-0 while Emmaus took down Allen 62-33.

Nazareth's offense features notable weapons, such as Anthony Harris and Nathan Stefanik, but Emmaus still has a few key pieces from a team that had a lot of success in 2018.

