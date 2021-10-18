Emmaus and Nazareth won their EPC girls' soccer playoff openers on Monday night. The Green Hornets defeated Central Catholic 2-1 as Nazareth bested Freedom 4-0.
Maddi Woodward scored both goals for the Green Hornets who came back from a 1-0 deficit. Kayley Hynes, Rachel Billet, and Mikela Mooney scored for Nazareth.
In other EPC girls' soccer playoff games on Monday, Parkland rolled to a 9-0 win over Stroudsburg and Easton shut out Freedom 3-0.
In the semifinals, Parkland is set to face Emmaus and Easton is slated to battle Nazareth.