ALLENTOWN - A scheduled EPC tripleheader at Coca-Cola Park on Sunday was reduced to a two games due to some late-arriving showers but the doubleheader did provide for some interesting moments.
Two of the top teams in the EPC West met in the opener and Emmaus emerged with a 3-2 victory. Tyler LaPage and Dom Chiego each delivered RBI hits for the Green Hornets and Colin Foley came in to get the save in relief of starter Luke Deschenes in the win.
In the second game, Northampton won their fourth consecutive game with a 5-1 victory over Whitehall. Matthew Merced, Logan Higgins, and Mike Melosky all drove in runs for the Konkrete Kids.
The final game between Bethlehem Catholic and Central Catholic was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for May 4.