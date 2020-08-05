Day two of the St. Luke's High School baseball tournament continued on Wednesday, keep diamonds around the Lehigh Valley busy. Emmaus and Notre Dame Green Pond each picking up wins in pool play in the afternoon.
The Green Hornets found themselves in a scoreless tie with Northwestern Lehigh heading into the bottom of the seventh. A walk-off single would give Emmaus a big win to end the day.
In Easton, the Crusaders taking on Phillipsburg in a back and forth affair. Notre Dame using the long ball to take care of the Stateliners, hitting three home runs in their 8-7 win.