EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus boys basketball team is one of just two teams left in the EPC that is undefeated heading into the end of year holiday stretch.
After back-to-back subpar seasons, the Green Hornets have seemed to the turn the corner, sitting at 7-0 through the early going in the 2021-22 season. Head coach Steven Yoder gives credit to the defensive side of the ball for some of the team's success.
Senior Ryan Santos points to the fun that this group is having with the wins mounting each week.
Emmaus faces quite the stretch coming up, which will test this team further. Following holiday tournament play, they take on Freedom, Northampton, Pocono Mountain West and Parkland.
Yoder points to summer league success and fall ball training, which as set the tone early on, and will help propel his squad throughout tough stretches this season.