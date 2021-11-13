State Field Hockey play began on Saturday, scores can be seen below.
Emmaus def. Methacton 2-1 in 3A Quarters
Central York def. Wilson WL 1-0 in 2OT in 3A Quarters
Oley Valley def. Lancaster Mennonite 5-0 in 1A Quarters
