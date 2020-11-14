Emmaus, Oley Valley, and Tulpehocken all move to the next round of the state tournament as the boys' soccer teams were victorious on Saturday afternoon.
Emmaus defeated La Salle College High School 3-2. Alexzander Toto and Patrick Walsh were among the goal scorers for the Green Hornets.
Oley Valley blanked Devon Prep 4-0. Chase Reifsnyder, Daniel Turchi, and Anthony Witt scored for the Lynx. Witt found the back of the net twice.
Tulpehocken rolled to a 6-0 win over Mountain View. Lucas Forry and Aidan Miller were among those who scored in the win.