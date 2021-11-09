EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus opened their PIAA tournament play at home, rolling past Souderton, 4-1 to move on.
The Green Hornets broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter, Kyleigh Faust getting the scoring started off a penalty stroke. Faust would also tally an assist in the win.
Ava Zerfass getting the second goal of the game in the third quarter. Souderton would get within one thanks to a Lauren Kenah goal, but the Green Hornets controlled the offense after that.
In the fourth quarter, Abby Burnett and Alexis Kociban score for the Green Hornets to put the game out of reach.
Emmaus advances to the quarterfinals.