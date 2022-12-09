ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Early season matchup of EPC contenders, with Emmaus visiting Dieruff. The Green Hornets getting a late push to overcome the Huskies for a good road win, 51-41.
The Green Hornets and Huskies in a close-knit contest for much of the night, only a three point lead in favor of the Green Hornets at the break, 22-19.
Fourth quarter was when the Green Hornets took charge, pushing their lead to seven before winning by double-digits. Will Barber making his mark in the win, leading all scorers with 25 points.