EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
The Hornets and Blue Eagles found themselves in a deadlock for much of the night. Kevin Gagner keeping things scoreless for the Blue Eagles with plenty of stellar saves in regulation time.
This one needing two overtimes, and in the final minute of the second overtime, Owen Moyer heads it in from the Callum Harvey corner kick for the win.