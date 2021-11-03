Field hockey semifinals in District XI-3A taking place Wednesday night. Emmaus and Parkland setting up a rival showdown with the title on the line.
Emmaus and Easton squared off in one of the semifinals, the Green Hornets offense powering the way to another District title appearance, 9-1.
Within the first three minutes of the game, the Green Hornets jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Kyleigh Faust scoring the games first and Rachel Herbine scored one of her two goals on the night in the win.
In the other semifinal, Parkland and Nazareth in a defensive battle. Only the Trojans were able to get on the board in a 2-0 win.
This one was scoreless until the third quarter, Julia Martin scoring the games first goal to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead early in the quarter. Aurora Gery puts the game away late in the third.
At the 1A level, Palisades and Palmerton advancing to the title game. The Pirates knocked out Moravian, 3-2 and the Blue Bombers comeback to beat Wilson, 2-1.
The schedule for Saturday's championship games can be seen below:
11 a.m. - Palisades (A) vs. Palmerton (H)
1 p.m. - Pocono Mt. East (A) vs. Southern Lehigh (H)
3 p.m. - Parkland (A) vs. Emmaus (H)