Both the Emmaus and Parkland girls' soccer teams won 1-0 in their respective EPC tournament games on Saturday afternoon. The Green Hornets got the best of Northampton and the Trojans took down Central Catholic.
Parkland is the top seed in the bracket and Emmaus is the second seed.
In the other games in the bracket. Easton edged Pocono Mountain East, 1-0, and Freedom beat Pleasant Valley 1-0.
In the Colonial League girls' soccer playoffs, Moravian Academy defeated Palisades 1-0 and Salisbury beat Saucon Valley 3-0.