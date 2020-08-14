EMMAUS, Pa. - Like most, 2020 has brought a lot of change. That is no different for the Emmaus girls' soccer program.
The Green Hornets lost 14 seniors from their 2019 campaign where they went 16-5-1 and made the postseason, but this year's team is eager to show they still are one of the top teams in the EPC. The team returns eight players from last year's squad.
"We don't have a ton of kids that come and play at a high level of soccer, but we have kids that love playing for Emmaus," Emmaus head coach Sarah Oswald said. "This is what they live for. This is where they want to be, and it's a group of kids that really respect each other, they really get along, and they've been together for a long time."
Under the new EPC scheduling guidelines for the fall sports season, soccer teams would play just 10 conference games against five divisional opponents. This change is welcomed by Emmaus.
"I think with this new format, it might allow our kids to get some rest, to kind of recover and be able to train and really talk about ways that we want to attack the next opponent, instead of having a game, a rest day- which you can't really do much- and then you've got to go right back at it," Oswald said. "So, we're looking at it as kind of an opportunity to recover our kids and get them the proper rest that they need before we have to go out and play again."