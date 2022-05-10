NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - EPC girls lacrosse semifinals taking to the turf at Northampton. Emmaus and Pleasant Valley setting up a title game showdown on Thursday.
Emmaus steam rolling past their rivals Parkland, 16-2. Julia Cote with five goals for the Green Hornets, Emily Hollinger would add four goals of her own in the win.
Pleasant Valley and Easton in the other semifinal, PV holding off the Red Rovers, 14-11.
PV would score 10 out of the next 11 goals after going down, 2-0 early in the game. Brielle McInaw scored five goals in the win for the Bears, one of those being her 200th career goal. Devon Bush added four goals for the Bears.
Emmaus and Pleasant Valley will meet at 5PM on Thursday for the EPC title.