EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus playing host to Liberty in the four-five matchup, a District XI-6A quarterfinal. The Green Hornets in full control with an, 11-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Early-on both teams battling back and forth. The Green Hornets taking a, 2-1 lead in the third when Darla Krout with an RBI single. In the fourth, the Hurricanes tying things up with an Adrianna O'Neill RBI double, 2-2.
From there, the Green Hornets took over starting in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Alexis Schoonover drives in two with the help of a throwing error, part of a six-run fourth inning.
Nazareth awaits Emmaus in the semifinals next week.