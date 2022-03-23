EMMAUS, Pa. - It's been awhile since Emmaus softball has won leagues or Districts. Rich Giering is the new head coach of the Green Hornets looking to turn them back into a contender.
Giering comes to Emmaus from Liberty, where he won 97 games in six seasons with the Hurricanes.
This is a coaching staff that is changing the culture of the program already, getting the players to buy-in. Senior, Brooke Huczko alluded to the change in culture, with this new coaching staff coming in and believing in the whole team.
The Green Hornets believe they have the talent this season to see success right away. A well-rounded group offensively and defensively, senior, Sami Lilly pointing out the skill all over the field.
Emmaus opens with two District I teams, getting battle tested early and often to start the season.