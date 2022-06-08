EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus baseball is one of several Lehigh Valley teams that will be taking to the field Thursday night in the PIAA quarterfinals. The Green Hornets are one of two 6A schools from the EPC to make it past the opening round, Liberty.
For the Green Hornets will take on a familiar foe in the PIAA-6A quarterfinal round, Hazelton awaits them. The Cougars have proven to be a tough out between the two programs their last few meetings.
For head coach Jeremy Haas, he feels good about this group and how they've prepared for a tall task at hand. His Hornets up for any game that comes their way.