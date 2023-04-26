Today

Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially before midnight, and an evening thundershower in a few spots. Drier towards morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially before midnight, and an evening thundershower in a few spots. Drier towards morning.

Tomorrow

A few morning clouds, then becoming partly sunny. Seasonably mild, dry, and pleasant, and the nicest day of the forecast through early next week.