EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus athletic department held their annual announcement day ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. In all, 41 student-athletes were recognized and repping the college of their choice.
A few of those Green Hornets making the leap to the Division I level, including a pair of field hockey standouts who will soon be opponents in the Big Ten. Rachel Herbine is following her sisters footsteps and headed to Iowa, while Abby Burnett is joining the family legacy and going to Michigan.
Emmaus student-athletes committed to college programs:
VOLLEYBALL - Madisyn Heiser-Elsea, Abby Schweitzer
BASEBALL— Zachary McEllroy, Jackson Merk
LACROSSE— Emily Hollinger, Hannah Schneider, Emily Wassel
SOFTBALL— Danika Barthol, Shayla Morgan, Rachel Sherman, Ashlyn Sherwood
CROSS COUNTRY / TRACK AND FIELD - Dominic Nunez, Brett Pevec, Hailey Reinhard
TRACK AND FIELD — Hannah Gehman, Aiden Hurlburt, Evan Loro, Sheldyne Pierre, Tyler Shotwell
SWIMMING/DIVING — John Engel, Jack Reppert, Catherine Sirignano, Andrew Taylor
WRESTLING — Marco Albanese, Jake Gross
FOOTBALL - E.J. Boney, Dylan Darville, Elijah Fajardo, Chase Fotta, Jake Fotta, Jackson Lake, Donavan McCargo
CHEERLEADING— Arianna Greenfield
FIELD HOCKEY— Abby Burnett, Rachel Herbine, Ava Zerfass
RIFLE - Griffin Lake
SOCCER — Ryan Latchford, Madison Woodward
TENNIS — Shelby Carter, Edward Chow