Emmaus athletics holds announcement day

EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus athletic department held their annual announcement day ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. In all, 41 student-athletes were recognized and repping the college of their choice. 

A few of those Green Hornets making the leap to the Division I level, including a pair of field hockey standouts who will soon be opponents in the Big Ten. Rachel Herbine is following her sisters footsteps and headed to Iowa, while Abby Burnett is joining the family legacy and going to Michigan. 

Emmaus student-athletes committed to college programs: 

VOLLEYBALL - Madisyn Heiser-Elsea, Abby Schweitzer

BASEBALL— Zachary McEllroy, Jackson Merk

LACROSSE— Emily Hollinger, Hannah Schneider, Emily Wassel

SOFTBALL— Danika Barthol, Shayla Morgan, Rachel Sherman, Ashlyn Sherwood

CROSS COUNTRY / TRACK AND FIELD - Dominic Nunez, Brett Pevec, Hailey Reinhard

TRACK AND FIELD — Hannah Gehman, Aiden Hurlburt, Evan Loro, Sheldyne Pierre, Tyler Shotwell

SWIMMING/DIVING — John Engel, Jack Reppert, Catherine Sirignano, Andrew Taylor

WRESTLING — Marco Albanese, Jake Gross

FOOTBALL - E.J. Boney, Dylan Darville, Elijah Fajardo, Chase Fotta, Jake Fotta, Jackson Lake, Donavan McCargo

CHEERLEADING— Arianna Greenfield

FIELD HOCKEY— Abby Burnett, Rachel Herbine, Ava Zerfass

RIFLE - Griffin Lake

SOCCER — Ryan Latchford, Madison Woodward

TENNIS — Shelby Carter, Edward Chow