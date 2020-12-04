EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus field hockey team captured its 13th PIAA championship in program history this fall, but this one was unlike any other before it. The Green Hornets navigated the most unique season in history as the EPC squad won gold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's state crown was also sweeter for Emmaus as the team fell in the state semifinals the previous three seasons.
Now this 13th PIAA title puts the team's legendary head coach Sue Butz-Stavin just 13 wins shy of 1,000 career victories.
Looking back, the players are proud of their achievements on the field, but also with how they did staying safe, and following coronavirus protocols, which allowed them to play and achieve their goals.
The Emmaus seniors went out as state champions and now several go onto the college ranks. Among them are Annika Herbine (Iowa) and Bailey Tietz (Georgetown).
For Butz-Stavin, she will head back to work, preparing to chase a 14th state title.