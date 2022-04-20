EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus Green Hornets have gotten out to a perfect, 11-0 start in 2022.
This is a senior laden core group of players helping to lead the charge in their strong start to the first half of the season. These seniors have been leading by example.
For head coach, Jeremy Haas, it isn't just about the strong core of players that have returned. There is plenty of arms to put on the mound to keep the Green Hornets in games.
Haas and his crew know that while the record is perfect, and looks great, they know that there's still work to be done. Some of their best ball is waiting for them down the road this season.