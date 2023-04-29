CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Cross conference showdown on the volleyball court on Friday night. Emmaus hit the road to take on Southern Lehigh, and continued their winning ways.
The Green Hornets knocked off the Spartans in four sets. Through the first two sets these teams would end up splitting, making it a best of three scenario. In the third set, the Green Hornets with a comeback effort.
In the fourth, the Green Hornets would take control for the set and the match. They remain unbeaten on the season, 14-0.