BETHLEHEM, Pa. - District XI girls lacrosse titles being settled on the turf at Lehigh University on Wednesday night. Emmaus avenging their EPC title game loss to Pleasant Valley with a, 11-6 win.
The Green Hornets pulled after a back and forth start to the game, after leading 3-2 early, they would jump out to an 8-3 at halftime. They would hold off a Bears comeback in the second half en route to the win.
The Bears would score three unanswered to start the second half and get within two. Brielle McInaw scoring one of those goals, part of her two on the night.
Julia Cote finished with a game-high, seven goals for the Green Hornets in the win. Her effort helping Emmaus to capture their first District title since 2010-11.