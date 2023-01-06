EMMAUS, Pa. - Battle of heavyweights in the EPC on Friday night at Emmaus, the Green Hornets coming out on top over Pocono Mountain West in a heated contest, 72-60.
The Green Hornets wasting no time in this one, jumping out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter of play. That would get cut into prior to the half, Emmaus leading 36-21 at that point.
The Closest West would get is within three in the third before the Green Hornets pulled away again. Dylan Darville helping pace the Green Hornets in the win with 28 points to lead all scorers.
Julian Page the leading scorer on the other side with 23 in Wests' effort.
Emmaus improves to 9-2 overall on the season, good enough for the top spot in the EPC West. Pocono Mountain West sits atop the EPC North still at, 8-2.