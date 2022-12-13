EMMAUS, Pa. - Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39.
The Green Hornets picking up their fifth straight win in the rout, while the Zephyrs suffer just their first loss of the season.
This one was all Green Hornets from the get go, and they never held up or looked back, leading by 25 heading into the final quarter. Jemetric Harris doing his part offensively for the Green Hornets, leading all scorers with 16 points.
Emmaus improves to 5-1 on the season, Whitehall takes a step back to 4-1.