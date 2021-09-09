EMMAUS, Pa. - The defending state champions, Emmaus field hockey it off to a 2-0 start in 2021. The Green Hornets pushing that to 3-0 after rolling to a shutout win over Hazelton, 10-0.
Two Green Hornets players accounted for all but three goals in the win. Rachel Herbine and Ava Zerfass combined for seven goals in the win, Herbine with three and Zerfass with four.
Emmaus controlled this game for most of the game, getting their first of three goals in the first quarter, eight minutes into the game and never looking back.