EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus Green Hornets Macy Van Den Elzen was a force on the volleyball court all season, earning her Pennsylvania's Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Van Den Elzen, a Penn State commit, had an impressive senior season with 410 kills, 144 digs, 71 service aces, and 50 blocks. She helped lead the Green Hornets into the state tournament.
She joins two other recent winners from the valley both from Parkland, Sam Graver (2016-17) and Kristin Krause (2015-16). Van Den Elzen is the first volleyball player from Emmaus to receive these honors, she will be a finalist for the National Volleyball Player of the Year.