BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Emmaus defeated Freedom 4-1 in an EPC boys' soccer game at Freedom High School on Friday afternoon. With the win the Green Hornets improved to 8-0 this season.

Emmaus took a 2-0 lead before the Patriots made it 2-1 midway through the second half. Then in the final minutes of the game the Green Hornets sealed the win with two goals.