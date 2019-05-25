Emmaus, Solehi capture district lacrosse championships

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Emmaus and Southern Lehigh won the District 11 3A and 2A boy's lacrosse championships, respectively, during a finals doubleheader at Lehigh University's Ulrich Sports Complex on Friday night. The Green Hornets upset two-time defending champion Parkland 7-6 in overtime after the Spartans downed Central Catholic 16-10.

The upset loss for the Trojans was their first setback of the 2019 season.

Emmaus led 6-5 late in regulation, but Parkland tied it with less than 70 second left to force overtime. Then just a few minutes into the extra period the Hornets scored the game-winner and won their first district title since 2015.

In the 2A tilt, Southern Lehigh jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then a 9-2 advantage in the first half. They led 12-3 in the third quarter as they cruised to the win.