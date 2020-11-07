WHITEHALL, Pa. - Emmaus, Southern Lehigh, and Northwestern captured District 11 field hockey championships on Saturday afternoon during a tripleheader of title games at the Zephyr Sports Complex.
Emmaus defeated Easton 7-1 to win the 3A title. It was the 32nd straight district crown for the Green Hornets.
In the 2A final, Southern Lehigh prevailed over Pocono Mountain East 2-1 to win the championship. The Spartans came back from a 1-0 deficit to win the gold.
Northwestern Lehigh earned the 1A championship with a 2-1 overtime win against Moravian Academy. The Tigers swept the league and district titles for the first time since 1994.