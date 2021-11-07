District XI field hockey championships being decided on Saturday afternoon. Emmaus, Southern Lehigh and Palmerton capturing the gold medals.
For the Green Hornets, their remarkable run continues in the District playoffs. A 5-0 win over Parkland was the Green Hornets 33rd straight District title.
In the 2A tournament, Southern Lehigh remained undefeated on the season with a 2-1 win over Pocono Mountain East. The Spartans sit at 21-0 for the season. An early goal conceded by the Spartans was the only time they have trailed all season.
Palmerton and Palisades playing for the 1A title, the Blue Bombers accomplishing something they haven't done in over 35 years. The Blue Bombers got a hat trick from Ana Recker for the 3-0 win.