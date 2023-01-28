EMMAUS, Pa. - Host Emmaus scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to rally past East Stroudsburg South for a 70-66 victory on Saturday at the Hornet's Nest.
Will Barber hit a jumper late in the fourth quarter to give Emmaus (15-4, 11-2) a 65-63 lead after entering the final stanza facing an 11-point deficit.
Barber led the Green Hornets with 22 points and Jake Fotta added 18. The setback snaps a six-game win streak for the Cavaliers (16-3, 10-3) who were led by Jaen Chatman with 19 points.
Both teams have EPC road games on Tuesday with Emmaus heading to William Allen and East Stroudsburg facing Pocono Mountain West.