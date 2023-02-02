EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests.
At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
Emmaus improves to 17-4 overall, Parkland falls to 13-7.
At Emmaus, the Lady Green Hornets secured their first win over the Lady Trojans in a decade, 56-48.
A huge second half for the Green Hornets led to the win over the Trojans, outscoring their rivals 39-19. Paige Inman doing her part with 17 points to led the way, one of three scorers in double-figures.
Emmaus improves to 13-8 with its third straight win, Parkland takes a step back at 14-7.