EMMAUS, Pa. - In the EPC, the Emmaus Green Hornets look to play the role of contender in 2022-23. With key pieces returning and others stepping up, this season feels like it could be a special one.
Steve Yoder recently recorded his 200th career win in the Green Hornets second win of the season over Allen on Tuesday night. They turn around and face the other Allentown school, Dieruff on Friday night.
Amongst the returnees who will make an impact for the Green Hornets, Dylan Darville and Will Barber, there's been an emergence. Jemetric Harris has been a go-to player early on, and hopes to be part of what takes this group over the top.